Henriques: 'It took a couple of days' for Babar to get over denied single

Smith wanted to have a go for the first over of the power surge, targeting a short boundary, and when Babar knocked the last ball of the 11th over to long-on, Smith did not take the run available. Smith ended up taking a BBL record 32 runs off the over against Ryan Hadley.

Then, on the final ball of the 12th over, Smith was reluctant to run a second but eventually did. That meant Babar had the strike against Nathan McAndrew for the start of the 13th over. But Babar edged an attempted heave across the line onto his stumps first ball, and was clearly angered as he walked off, striking the boundary marker with his bat.

He remained in the dressing room for the remainder of the game and after the match when players mingled on the outfield.

"It took a couple of days for that to settle down," Henriques told Fox Cricket during the Qualifier final against Perth Scorchers . "To be honest, think it's just a bit of a misunderstanding of culture of each other.

"It's a pretty common thing in our culture, and maybe for him (Babar) he wasn't used to it and didn't quite understand. Once it was explained to him he was absolutely fine. They've kissed and made up and it's two of the greats back friendly again."

Henriques added that it was he and Sixers coach Greg Shipperd who took the lead role in talking to Babar. "[We are] always trying to understand…we could visibly see he was quite upset with what happened on the field, so we needed to try and understand why he felt that way. Once we got to the bottom of it, it was okay."

Speaking before the game against Brisbane Heat, Smith had said, "He's good, we chatted before. I thought he batted really nicely the other night, we had a good partnership and put on a few."