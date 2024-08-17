Finn Allen set for two-year Perth Scorchers deal

The New Zealand opener turned out a central contract last week and will appear in the BBL

Finn Allen has shown his power on the domestic and international stage • Getty Images

New Zealand opener Finn Allen will join Perth Scorchers on a two-year deal after turning down a national central contract.

It was announced earlier this week that Allen had become the latest New Zealand player to opt out of a contract to open up franchise opportunities and ESPNcricinfo understands the Scorchers move will be confirmed in the coming days.

Scorchers were one of only three BBL clubs - alongside Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers - who had yet to announce a pre-draft signing under the new mechanism that allows multi-year deals. West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosain has been linked to Sixers.

Allen had originally been included in the NZC contract list announced last month and it's understood the Scorchers interest only came recently. It means he won't be available for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka which start in late December.

He will be the third New Zealand player confirmed for the BBL after Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat) and Tim Seifert (Melbourne Renegades). Seifert turned down a domestic contract with Northern Districts while Munro officially retired from international cricket earlier this year after missing the T20 World Cup squad.

Scorchers struggled to fill the opening role vacated by Cameron Bancroft's move to Sydney Thunder last season. England's Zak Crawley made two half-centuries in six innings, but there were slim pickings for the others used including an unsuccessful move of promoting Cooper Connolly.

Signing Allen ahead of the draft means it is uncertain whether Scorchers will bring Laurie Evans back after he was outstanding last season with 292 runs at 58.40 and a strike-rate of 189.61 before leaving for the ILT20. It's understood Scorchers did explore the possibility of Evans being the pre-draft signing but availability was an issue with him having an ongoing deal in the UAE with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Scorchers could still take Evans in the draft - and would have retention rights for him - but he is expected to be limited to around seven matches. The ILT20 has moved forward next year due to the Champions Trophy taking place in February. It means a much greater overlap with the BBL while the SA20 is also taking place at the same time.