BCB 'refutes' allegations of physical abuse against Nigar Sultana

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said it "strongly refutes" allegations of physical abuse made by fast bowler Jahanara Alam against the current national women's team captain Nigar Sultana

Alam, who has not played international cricket since December 2024, claimed that Sultana "beat up" her team-mates in an interview with Bangladesh newspaper Kaler Kantho.

"The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth," the board said in a statement. "The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh Women's Team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage.

"The Board believes that the timing and nature of these comments are deliberate, ill-intentioned and seemingly aimed at undermining the spirit and confidence of a team that continues to represent the country with pride. It is deeply disappointing that an individual who currently has no involvement or relevance in the plans of Bangladesh cricket has chosen to make such misleading statements in public."