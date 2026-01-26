BCB reinstates Nazmul Islam as finance committee chairman despite promise to players

On Monday, the BCB reinstated director Nazmul Islam as the finance committee chairman, according to board officials. Islam was removed from this position on January 15, following a players' boycott of BPL and other domestic matches on the same day, in protest of his disparaging comments against the country's cricketers.

BCB's disciplinary committee chairman, Faiazur Rahman, said: "Nazmul replied to the showcause notice, to which we gave a positive report, as his explanation was satisfactory. When this report was presented in the board meeting, it was decided to reinstate him as the chairman of the finance committee."

Later, BCB's senior vice-president, Shakhawat Hossain, told the Dhaka-based daily Samakal: "The president reinstated Najmul using his power. Because no one wants to take the responsibility of the finance committee. Apart from that, Najmul is an honest person. The president took the decision after considering all aspects."

Bangladesh's cricketers were in a state of uproar following Islam's comments on January 14. Cricketers Welfare Association Bangladesh (CWAB) president, Mohammad Mithun, called for a boycott for all forms of cricket. On January 15, the boycott was enforced in the Dhaka First Division Cricket League and BPL matches.

The players called for Islam's removal as board director, but the BCB only asked him to step down as finance committee head. Later in the same evening, the players called off the boycott after the BCB promised Islam's removal from the BCB. Within days, however, Islam continued to be seen in the BCB's president box, watching BPL matches.