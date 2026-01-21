BCB hoping for 'miracle' as T20 World Cup endgame looms

"I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time," Aminul said. "They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback."

When asked whether he could achieve anything in just one day, Aminul said: "I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup?

"The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all, when it takes a decision."

ESPNcricinfo understands Aminul was the only representative invited from the BCB to the ICC board meeting. During the video conference, he was given the floor to put forth Bangladesh's position. The BCB's proposal, however, to move Bangladesh's matches by switching groups with either Ireland or Zimbabwe was rejected. ESPNcricinfo learned that Sri Lanka didn't want a "new team in the group."

Bangladesh are currently in Group C along with England, Italy, West Indies and Nepal, and are scheduled to play their first three games in Kolkata and their last one in Mumbai. They play West Indies on February 7, the opening day of the tournament.