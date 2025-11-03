BCCI to give India women INR 51 crore cash prize for World Cup win

India had won the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 but this was their first senior world trophy. They had come close twice, finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017. India beat Australia in the semi-final at the same venue to set up a title-clash with South Africa, who had overcome England in the other semi-final in Guwahati.

From the squad that won the World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav (both West Zone), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur (all North Zone) have been named in the squads for the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy starting November 4 in Nagaland. Shafali and Deol are named captain and vice-captain for North Zone. They are likely to miss the opening match as the victorious Indian team is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on November 5.