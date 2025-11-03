BCCI to give India women INR 51 crore cash prize for World Cup win
The team will also receive USD 4.48 million (approx. INR 40 crore) as prize money from the ICC
The Indian team lifts a long-awaited World Cup trophy • ICC/Getty Images
Following India's win at the Women's World Cup 2025, the BCCI has announced a cash prize of INR 51 crore for the players, support staff and the selection committee. The team will also receive USD 4.48 million (approx. INR 40 crore) as prize money from the ICC.
"On behalf of the board, I congratulate the Indian women's cricket team on this historic world championship victory," BCCI president Mithun Manhas said in a statement. "The team's resilience, talent and togetherness have lifted our nation's hopes. This triumph vindicates the investment and faith the BCCI placed in building a world-class women's programme."
India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in front of a crowd of 39,555 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Asked to bat, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit posted 298 for 7 with Shafali Verma scoring 87 off 78. Led by Player-of-the-Tournament Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul, India then bowled South Africa out for 246 despite captain Laura Wolvaardt scoring a century.
"This phenomenal achievement is the result of relentless preparation, flawless execution and the unshakable belief of our women cricketers," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. "The coaching staff, support personnel and every state association have played a role. Congratulations to each and every member of the team. This team has made the entire cricket fraternity proud."
India had won the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 but this was their first senior world trophy. They had come close twice, finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017. India beat Australia in the semi-final at the same venue to set up a title-clash with South Africa, who had overcome England in the other semi-final in Guwahati.
From the squad that won the World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav (both West Zone), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur (all North Zone) have been named in the squads for the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy starting November 4 in Nagaland. Shafali and Deol are named captain and vice-captain for North Zone. They are likely to miss the opening match as the victorious Indian team is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on November 5.