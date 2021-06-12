"The idea is for them to get exposure in England," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal says

The BCCI has said the participation of its top women players in The Hundred in England will give them much needed experience and exposure to elite opposition ahead of the 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its male players to participate in overseas T20 leagues, though some of the Test specialists play county cricket in England.

Kaur and Mandhana have also previously played in Australia's Big Bash League.

"The idea is for them to get exposure in England," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters by telephone. "Some of our boys have played county cricket, and that has given them a great opportunity and exposure. We want to take women cricket forward similarly.

"This experience will definitely come in handy in the World Cup next year."

After a year without international cricket due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the India women's team hosted South Africa for a limited-overs series in March and the calendar suddenly looks a lot busier.

The team, under captain Mithali Raj, will play their first Test in seven years next week when they face England in Bristol, with the tour also including three ODIs and three T20Is

India will play their maiden pink-ball Test in Australia later this year and there could be more action in September-October if the BCCI can organise the Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE. The Challenge would run alongside the remainder of the men's Indian Premier League, which was suspended last month because of the Covid-19 pandemic.