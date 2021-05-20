Kiran Pal Singh had been undergoing treatment at hospitals in New Delhi and Meerut

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh, died on Thursday at his Meerut residence. He had been suffering from liver cancer.

Kiran Pal Singh, 63, was first detected with the illness in September 2020. It is understood that Bhuvneshwar's return from the IPL in UAE, where he was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, was mainly due to his father's health condition.

The family had consulted specialists in UK, before Kiran Pal Singh underwent treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi.

His health condition deteriorated two weeks ago, leading to hospitalisation at a private facility in Meerut, his hometown. On Tuesday, Kiran Pal Singh was discharged, but he succumbed two days later.

Kiran Pal Singh was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police department. He is survived by his wife, Indresh Devi, and children - Bhuvneshwar and Rekha.