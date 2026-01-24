Shanto, Tanzid and Hridoy in ESPNcricinfo's BPL team of the tournament

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon were among the players who stood out during the BPL season with strong performances for their teams. A look at ESPNcricinfo's team of the tournament.

Mat 13 | Runs 356 | SR 136.39 | Avg 27.38 | 1x100/1x50

Tanzid's campaign peaked when his century had a match-winning impact in Rajshahi Warriors ' maiden title win. He struck the ball cleanly and, more importantly, held the innings together, with support from Sahibzada Farhan and Kane Williamson. Tanzid managed just one half-century in the league phase, but averaged 57.66 during the playoffs, underlining his impact when it mattered most.

Mat 11 | Runs 382 | SR 137.9 | Avg 28.20 | 1x100/3x50

Hridoy made a smooth transition from the middle order to opening in the BPL. He took to the role like a duck to water, beginning with an unbeaten 97 against Rajshahi, followed by scores of 62 and 109 against Dhaka Capitals and Noakhali Express . Although he fell cheaply against Sylhet in the eliminator, it did little to dampen an otherwise successful campaign. Hridoy's performances at the top of the order should also catch the eye of Bangladesh selectors, as he looked well equipped for the role.

Mat 13 | Runs 355 | SR 135.49 | Avg 29.58 | 1x100/1x50

Shanto was Rajshahi's lynchpin throughout their first season as a BPL franchise. He led the side impressively, guiding them to their maiden BPL title. His unbeaten century against Sylhet set the tone for the campaign, as Rajshahi never looked back thereafter. After topping the league phase and reaching the final, Shanto adapted to multiple batting roles, including finishing duties in the title clash.

Mat 12 | Runs 395 | SR 132.99 | Avg 39.50 | 3x50

He was the tournament's most consistent batter, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 395 runs. Sylhet Titans benefitted greatly from his output, particularly his ability to move up and down the batting order with ease. He struck two half-centuries at No. 4 before being promoted to open from January 5. Parvez then registered an unbeaten fifty against Rangpur Riders and ended the campaign with 48 against Rajshahi in the second qualifier.

Mat 9 | Runs 300 | SR 112.35 | Avg 37.50 | 3x50

While Towhid Hridoy provided Rangpur with strong starts, Malan offered stability and thrust in the middle order. He began the tournament with two half-centuries and followed it up with regular contributions. A higher strike-rate might have been expected, but this was his first competition since the Hundred in August. His top score was 78 against Dhaka, though Rangpur would have wanted more in the eliminator, where he managed only four.

Mat 11 | Runs 229 | SR 148.70 | Wkts 4 | Econ 6.84

Fast runs, steady spells and safe hands defined Khushdil's BPL stint for Rangpur. He gave Rangpur flexibility with their line-up due to his all-round abilities. Despite Rangpur's disappointing finish, Khushdil stood out, scoring 30 off 19 balls in the eliminator when the rest of the batting collapsed. While he might have been expected to take more wickets, he remained economical with his left-arm spin.

Mahedi Hasan led Chattogram Royals to their first BPL final • Raton Gomes

Mat 12 | Runs 177 | SR 141.60 | Wkts 15 | Econ 7.17

Mahedi led Chattogram Royals to the BPL final with an outstanding all-round performance. He took 15 wickets and scored 177 runs, captaining the team to their first final with composure. His straight six in the final over of the first qualifier against Rajshahi proved decisive and highlighted his value as a batter. With the ball, Mahedi was consistent throughout, providing early breakthroughs and handling late onslaughts effectively.

Mat 9 | Runs 145 | SR 155.91 | Wkts 12 | Econ 7.83

Saifuddin was one of the few positives in an otherwise difficult BPL campaign for Dhaka. He delivered important breakthroughs by cleverly varying his pace and also contributed runs in challenging situations. His unbeaten 58 against Rangpur late in the tournament stood out. Saifuddin is showing encouraging signs of realising his potential as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

Mat 10 | Wkts 16 | Econ 6.89 | Ave 16.37

Despite the political and media scrutiny surrounding him, Mustafizur showed little sign of distraction. He continued to bowl superbly for Rangpur Riders, striking early and executing his cutters effectively at the death. Coming into the BPL after already playing 15 matches in the 2025-26 season for Bangladesh and Dubai Capitals, Mustafizur appeared overworked on paper, but his performances remained consistently high.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up 16 wickets for Rangpur Riders • Rangpur Riders

Mat 11 | Wkts 18 | Econ 6.14 | Ave 14.61

Fernando underlined his value to Rajshahi by taking eight wickets across the second qualifier and final. His figures of 4 for 9 against Chattogram remain the best in a BPL final. Primarily used with the new ball, especially in the playoffs, Fernando's early strikes made life easier for Rajshahi's spinners. In the final, he struck twice in his third over before returning to take wickets at the death.

Mat 12 | Wkts 26 | Econ 5.84 | Ave 10.07