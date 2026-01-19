BPL round-up: Hridoy, Shoriful dazzle; Eisakhil leaves fans with warm, fuzzy feeling

There is going to be early scrutiny about the Dhaka and Noakhali teams, particularly when they clear payments. BPL's recent history about teams that haven't made it to the playoffs hasn't been great. Durbar Rajshahi is the prime example of a team's ownership and management going AWOL after the team's early exit, with players like Mohammad Haris and Ryan Burl left stranded in the team hotel. Dhaka is one of the two older franchises this season who couldn't make it despite a strong team on paper. Noakhali has had its troubles, particularly when coach Khaled Mahmud left training due to lack of practice facilities. They were also in the radar of the BCB's integrity unit although they claimed that they were not treated well by those officials.