BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years

Fizz sizzles for Rangpur

After Mohammad Mithun took a single off the first ball, Mustafizur bowled a pinpoint yorker followed by a slower cutter, both of which Sabbir Rahman missed. The batters could only manufacture singles after that, before needing seven off the last ball. Sabbir skied it towards long-on and the crowd erupted. Mustafizur had done it for his team, like he has countless times before, controversy or no controversy.

Mohammad Naim and Adam Rossington have been very consistent Chattogram Royals • BCB

Rossington powers Chattogram's revival

Rossington combined with Mohammad Naim for two big opening partnerships that powered the Chattogram side to big wins over Dhaka and Sylhet Titans . The 32-year-old English batter has so far struck three fifties, making him the tournament's leading run-scorer after 20 games.

Chattogram, meanwhile, have all but confirmed a playoff position.

Nasir Hossain cracked an unbeaten 90 off 50 balls • BCB

Nasir rolls back the years

Nasir Hossain 's unbeaten 90 against Noakhali Express led Dhaka to a seven-wicket win on January 7. Promoted to No. 3, Nasir struck 14 fours and two sixes in his 50-ball innings that took over the 134-run chase . It was a pleasant surprise to see the effort from a cricketer who was expected to have a bit-part role for the Dhaka franchise in what is his return to the BPL since serving an ICC suspension.

The 34-year-old made a quiet return to competitive cricket in April this year, playing three matches in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. He had a decent role in Rangpur Division's triumph in the T20 National Cricket League, before Dhaka roped him in for the BPL.

His international career may be over, but Nasir is likely to continue playing domestic cricket for a considerable amount of time, and have teams investing in him if he keeps turning out performances like this one.

Noakhali Express found Nasum Ahmed unplayable • Raton Gomes/BCB

Nasum warms up for the T20 World Cup

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed took 5 for 7, the best figures by a spinner ever in the BPL, as Sylhet destroyed Noakhali , who were bowled out for 61, the lowest team total this season.

Nasum had Soumya Sarkar caught at the deep square leg boundary before he trapped Haider Ali lbw, Nasum being the only one to go up in appeal for that one. He then took down the long Noakhali tail, removing Mehedi Hasan Rana, Zahir Khan and Bilal Sami in quick succession.