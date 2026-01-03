The expectation and the frustration of being Cameron Green

Under-promise, over-deliver. It's a well-known and highly successful business strategy where expectations are set below what can be achieved, only to provide an outcome that vastly exceeds those expectations, much to the delight of the consumer.

In the case of Cameron Green at Test level right now, Australian cricket has over-promised on what he can achieve, and he is under-delivering on what was promised so far, much to the frustration of Australian fans.

Six months and seven Tests later, Green finds himself at the most challenging point of his career to-date.

At 26, he is the youngest member of Australia's batting unit by five years and seen as the future. But 36 Tests into his career he is averaging 32.25 and has scored just two Test centuries. Worse still, he is averaging 27.80 in 19 Tests at home with just four half-centuries.

It is those numbers, combined with his performances in this Ashes series to-date, where he has scores of 24, 45, 0, 7, 17 and 19, that have led to questions about his place and what he is as a Test player.

"We've played on some hard surfaces for batting," Steve Smith said. "We've seen two two-day games, which it's not easy, but he's got himself in on a few occasions and probably not gone on with it. And that's probably the disappointing part about it. Starting your innings is actually the hardest thing. He's doing that pretty well and then just finding a way to get out. And that happens with everyone. I've been through the same thing on numerous occasions, too."

That he's got started in four of his six innings has only added to the frustration. For so long the criticism has been that Green is a nervous starter. But those starts have only added to his nerves it seems. The missed opportunities in Perth and Brisbane, which were his only two innings in over a month between his last Sheffield Shield game before the Ashes and the third Test in Adelaide, saw him become nervous about not converting another start. It was evident in Adelaide and Melbourne that he was almost paralysed by that fear, leading to a quartet of bizarre dismissals, the nadir of which was running himself out on Boxing Day to gift England a freebie on a pitch where no freebies were needed.

He has batted in five different spots in his last five Tests, including four different spots in the Ashes, with his coach Andrew McDonald articulating post Melbourne that he is being forced to bat around others because he hasn't bedded down a spot on form.

"Not too long ago, he contributed some really valuable runs in the series in the West Indies on some tricky surfaces," Smith said. "I think he was our [third] leading run scorer there, batting at three. So, yeah, he's batted in different spots, which also can't be easy as well when you're trying to nail down one role, I suppose.

"Greeny hasn't got the runs he's wanted so far, but I think he's actually looked quite good at times too. We know he's a bright player. Every time he goes back to Shield cricket, he smashes it. And regardless of what happens right now, we think he's got a really bright future."

This is where expectation and frustration converge. Australian fans are quite rightly asking when that bright future will emerge given he is 26 already.