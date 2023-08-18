Chloe Tryon opts out, Sune Luus not to captain South Africa on Pakistan tour
Tumi Sekhukhune and Nondumiso Shangase return, while the uncapped Mieke de Ridder has been included in the 15-member squad too
Sune Luus will no longer captain South Africa just seven months after leading the team to their first senior World Cup final - for women or men - with CSA set to unveil a new leader for its women's team for their white-ball tour of Pakistan. There is no Chloe Tryon in the squad, after she "requested a leave of absence", and Tumi Sekhukhune has replaced Shabnim Ismail, who retired from international cricket recently.
Twelve of the 15 players who were part of the side that lost the final of the T20 World Cup - held at home in South Africa - to Australia, have been kept in the mix. Apart from Ismail and Tryon, young allrounder Annerie Dercksen has had to miss out after fracturing a finger on her right hand. Sekhukhune aside, allrounder Nondumiso Shangase has made a comeback to the side, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Mieke de Ridder has been drafted in.
"The core of the squad has remained together post the World Cup and we have a few additions to ensure that we address certain shortcomings in the squad," Clinton du Preez, CSA's convenor of selectors for the women's team, said in a statement."This is also an opportunity for players like Mieke de Ridder to come in and cover the area of wicket-keeper on the back of a great season provincially and also through the winter at the CSA National Academy.
"Nondumiso is also returning on the back of a good season after being out of the squad for a while and is now an option when going to the subcontinent, where the additional spinner adds balance to the squad, which is what we require."
South Africa squad for tour of Pakistan: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nade de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt