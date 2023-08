Chloe Tryon opts out, Sune Luus not to captain South Africa on Pakistan tour

Twelve of the 15 players who were part of the side that lost the final of the T20 World Cup - held at home in South Africa - to Australia, have been kept in the mix. Apart from Ismail and Tryon, young allrounder Annerie Dercksen has had to miss out after fracturing a finger on her right hand. Sekhukhune aside, allrounder Nondumiso Shangase has made a comeback to the side, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Mieke de Ridder has been drafted in.

"The core of the squad has remained together post the World Cup and we have a few additions to ensure that we address certain shortcomings in the squad," Clinton du Preez, CSA's convenor of selectors for the women's team, said in a statement."This is also an opportunity for players like Mieke de Ridder to come in and cover the area of wicket-keeper on the back of a great season provincially and also through the winter at the CSA National Academy.