Mahipal Lomror signs six-match deal with Surrey

India batter Mahipal Lomror has signed a six-match deal with Surrey for the remainder of the County Championship season.

The 26-year-old left-hand batter has played 63 first-class matches, averaging 42.62, and will join Surrey ahead of Thursday's home fixture against Nottingamshire.

Surrey have brought Lomror in with both Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence unavailable for the upcoming Championship fixtures. Jacks is sidelined after managing an ankle injury for much of the English summer, while Lawrence has been recalled to England's Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, beginning August 19.

"With the busy schedule of international, franchise and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Mahipal Lomror to our available squad of players," Surrey's director of men's cricket, Alec Stewart, said.

"With the loss of Lawrence and Jacks' ability to bowl spin, it was important to add a batter who can bowl some overs of spin when required for the final stage of the season. We look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room ahead of this week's match with Nottinghamshire."

Lomror said the move was an opportunity to test himself in a new environment. "I'm happy to join Surrey for the remainder of the season. Playing in the County Championship is a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment and learn from an experienced group," he said.

Lomror's first-class career-best came in November 2024, when he made an unbeaten 300 for Rajasthan, against Uttarakhand. With his left-arm orthodox spin, he has taken 62 first-class wickets.

Surrey are seventh on the table , with 91 points after eight matches. They will also host Yorkshire and Glamorgan in their remaining Championship fixtures and travel to Essex, Sussex and Somerset.

Somerset bring in Nicholls for Championship push

Henry Nicholls made a century for New Zealand at The Oval in June • Getty Images

Henry Nicholls , the New Zealand batter, will join up with Somerset for the rest of their County Championship campaign. The 34-year-old is expected to arrive in time for Somerset's game against Essex later this week and feature in the final six rounds.

Somerset, who have never won the Championship, are currently second in Division One, five points behind defending champions, Notts. Nicholls will add depth to the batting, with Tom Banton having stepped away from red-ball cricket earlier this season and Jordan Hermann departing after a short spell filling an overseas spot.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of trying to help Somerset win their first County Championship title," Nicholls said. "I've played in England before, so I know how much red-ball cricket means to the members and supporters.

"As a cricketer, you want to test yourself in different conditions around the world and take on the best players, and this is the perfect opportunity for me to do exactly that and to help contribute to some success for Somerset, and I can't wait to get going."

Andy Hurry, Somerset's director of cricket, said: "Henry is a batter of genuine quality and is an excellent addition to the squad. He has played and performed at the very highest level and has a wealth of experience to add to our batting line-up. In addition to being a high-quality performer, his experience and knowledge of the game will certainly be of benefit to our aspiring players.