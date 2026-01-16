Walsh named Zimbabwe's bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

Walsh, the West Indies great who was the first man to take 500 Test wickets, has previously served as specialist bowling coach for Bangladesh men and as head coach with West Indies women. In 2024, he was also a technical consultant with the Zimbabwe women's team.

"I think we have a very good chance once we execute well and work together as a team and adapt to the conditions," Walsh said after his appointment. "The combination of the attack has impressed me from watching and the potential that's within the team."

Zimbabwe's bowling attack in their T20 World Cup squad , under Sikandar Raza's captaincy, includes Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Tinotenda Maposa as their quicks. Brad Evans and Tashinga Musekiwa are the seam-bowling allrounders. Their spinners, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer and Raza, form an experienced pack.

ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said Walsh's appointment aimed at harnessing his "ability to mentor" the bowlers.

"As we prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it was important for us to bring in someone who understands what it takes to succeed on the global stage," Makoni said. "Courtney's knowledge, professionalism and ability to mentor players will be invaluable as we sharpen our bowling resources for the challenges ahead."