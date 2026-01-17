A reminder of 'how fragile life is' - Damien Martyn back home from hospital
"So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach," Damien Martyn tweets
This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!— Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) January 17, 2026
On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to… pic.twitter.com/3Mt3DS6MZY