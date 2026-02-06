Sammy: 'Feels like 2016 when no one gave us a chance'

Daren Sammy press conference moves between belief, grievance, history and hope - sometimes within the same answer.

"We wouldn't be here if we didn't believe we could win", Sammy said at the Eden Gardens, the same venue where he lifted the 2016 T20 World Cup as a player. "And I know it feels like the same scenario ten years ago, where nobody gave us a chance.

"I'm looking at the guys and the calibre of talent that we have in that dressing room. If we go out - and my favourite word - execute with both ball and bat and also in the field, we will win it."

Execution was the word Sammy returned to repeatedly. That included the selection of Johnson Charles , a decision that has divided opinion and Shimron Hetmyer shifting to No. 3 in the build-up to the World Cup.

"Over the last two years, we've given guys the opportunity to play that second wicketkeeper to Shai Hope. And to be fair, no one has really grabbed the opportunity.

"Something happens to Shai, he's [Charles] the direct replacement at the top of the order and holds the gloves. I know, probably somewhere, someone is beating me on my back for Johnson Charles. But I've never been one to really worry about what the public says.

"Hetmyer has been a massive part for us in that South Africa series. It was a beautiful conversation to see his team-mates challenging him take that No. 3 spot. Over the last 3-4 years, he's been finishing the innings, so kudos to him. The responsibility he's batted with over the last three games, if he continues like that, he makes our batting stronger. He plays like that, he puts his hands up to be the man of the tournament."

West Indies won the T20 World Cup in 2016 under Darren Sammy in India • Ryan Pierse/IDI/Getty Images

On West Indies' T20 decline, what wearing the West Indies maroon means, and whether the stage being India again gives the team added motivation, Sammy was direct.

"We are one of three teams who've won the title twice," he said. "There was a period between probably 2009 to 2016 where we really invented the game.

"But cycles come. Especially with us, the challenges that we face in keeping players, developing players, facilities, systems. We face a whole lot of challenges.

"I dream for an era where we say we did this because of and not in spite of. But that's what we have. I remember back in the day, you hear the stories of Sir Viv [Richards] and these guys, but they went on to dominate for 17 years.

"That 2016 team never really got the opportunity to pass on the knowledge to the crop that we have now. I dream for an era where we say we did this because of and not in spite of.

"You can't talk about cricket and not talk about the West Indies. Our cricketers are known better than our prime ministers. If you understand the history, if you know where you came from and what you've done, and now understand that you have an opportunity to shape the next generation. Viv and his guys created their history. We created ours between 2007 and 2016. Now this crop could start something really special."

As for facing Scotland, their first opponents on the opening day, who also beat them at the 2022 T20 World Cup, and Nepal later, who also beat West Indies last year, Sammy said thinking of the past would be self-sabotage.

"Scotland has always been a tricky opponent," he said. "You go to a tournament with doubt and think of the past, then you're already behind the eight ball.

"The shorter the games, the closer it brings the teams. So I will not sit down and say we're favourites. We've got to execute a good game of cricket every single time for us to win.