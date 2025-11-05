Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Nov 14 - Oman vs Pak; Ind vs UAE Nov 15 - Ban vs HK; Afg vs SL Nov 16 - Oman vs UAE; Ind vs Pak Nov 17 - HK vs SL; Afg vs Ban Nov 18 - Pak vs UAE; Ind vs Oman Nov 19 - Afg vs HK; Ban vs SL Nov 21 - Semi-finals: A1 vs B2; B1 vs A2 Nov 23 - Final

Mystery spinner Ghazanfar, 19, came through as a bright prospect and has played all formats for Afghanistan since his debut last year. But he was left out of the T20I squad against Bangladesh in September after average returns. Qais, meanwhile, last played for the Afghanistan national side in 2024. The likes of Bilal Sami, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ishaq and Nangeyalia Kharote, who have all played for the senior side, also feature in this squad.