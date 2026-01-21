Miller and Ngidi add to South Africa's injury concerns
Both players suffered niggles during the ongoing SA20, with the T20 World Cup beginning on February 7
South Africa's injury count ahead of next month's T20 World Cup continues to grow after experienced batter David Miller hurt his groin and senior fast bowler Lungi Ngidi left the field after bowling two overs in the SA20.
Miller's mishap took place on Monday, while fielding for Paarl Royals in the final group match of the tournament. He did not come out to bat, as Royals were well out of the game, chasing 167 against Joburg Super Kings (JSK). The result meant Royals dropped to third on the points table and will play the Eliminator against JSK in Centurion on Thursday.
ESPNcricinfo understands Miller has traveled with the Royals team and a late call will be taken on his availability for the match. Whether or not he plays will also give South Africa's team management an idea of his fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Ngidi was seen with heavy strapping on his left leg during Pretoria Capitals' warm-ups ahead of qualifier one against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, but started the match and took the new ball. He bowled two overs before walking off, with Capitals' bowling coach Shaun Pollock telling the broadcasters that Ngidi was likely just going to loosen the strapping.
South Africa are already likely to be without Donovan Ferreira, who suffered a shoulder fracture in the SA20, and waiting on the fitness of Tony de Zorzi, who has not played since December when he injured his hamstring in India. De Zorzi is expected to be fit for the three T20Is against West Indies next week. The squad for that series will be named on Thursday and is expected to feature players whose SA20 sides were knocked out of contention early, which means MICT and DSG members are likely to be called up.
It could include Ryan Rickelton, who may be considered for the T20 World Cup if de Zorzi is unfit, but may exclude Tristan Stubbs and Ottneil Baartman, who are both involved in SA20 playoffs. Stubbs and Baartman are the frontrunners if Ferreira and Ngidi have to be replaced. Changes to T20 World Cup squads can be made until January 31 for any reason, and after that if approved by the ICC's Event Technical Committee in the case of a tournament-ending injury.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket