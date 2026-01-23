Capitals' Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala ruled out of WPL 2026

Pragati, 22, plays for Punjab in the domestic circuit and is a batter who bowls seam. In the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, she was Punjab's second-highest run-scorer with 143 at a strike rate of 105.14. She also picked up eight wickets in last year's one-day domestic competition.

Srujana, 20, has been part of DC as a net bowler in the past and plays for Hyderabad. She made her debut for the senior team in 2023-24 and also played age-group cricket for Hyderabad. Both the players joined at their base price of INR 10 lakh.

While wicketkeeper Madiwala hadn't yet made her WPL debut, Deeya became the youngest player to debut in the WPL when, at 16 years and 103 days, she featured in DC's XI against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara. She did not bat or bowl but had replaced Minnu Mani in the side.

DC had also lost the services of Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland before the tournament started. She had opted out for personal reasons.