Delhi Capitals sign Fraser-McGurk as Ngidi's replacement
Ngidi is still recovering from a lower back injury he suffered during the SA20
Delhi Capitals have signed Australian top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Lungi Ngidi for IPL 2024.
Ngidi is still recovering from the lower-back injury he suffered during the SA20 earlier in the year. Fraser-McGurk, who played three matches for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season, will join Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 50 lakh.
Fraser-McGurk, who also bowls some legspin, was listed as an allrounder at the last IPL auction. So far, though, he has only bowled four overs in professional cricket - and just the one in T20s.
The 21-year-old right-handed batter, touted by Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting as a potential all-format star for Australia, made his international debut last month, playing two ODIs at home against West Indies.
He has played 37 T20s so far and strikes at 133.54.
Ngidi being ruled out leaves Delhi with Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson and Rasikh Salam in the fast-bowling department, while Mitchell Marsh can throw down a few overs as well.