Delhi Capitals sign Fraser-McGurk as Ngidi's replacement

Ngidi is still recovering from a lower back injury he suffered during the SA20

Delhi Capitals have signed Australian top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Lungi Ngidi for IPL 2024.

Ngidi is still recovering from the lower-back injury he suffered during the SA20 earlier in the year. Fraser-McGurk, who played three matches for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season, will join Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Fraser-McGurk, who also bowls some legspin, was listed as an allrounder at the last IPL auction. So far, though, he has only bowled four overs in professional cricket - and just the one in T20s.

The 21-year-old right-handed batter, touted by Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting as a potential all-format star for Australia, made his international debut last month, playing two ODIs at home against West Indies.

He has played 37 T20s so far and strikes at 133.54.