Ed Smith: 'The brand power of Lord's can widen access to cricket'

"For a lot of my life, I've been a little bit unsure about spending so much time thinking about sport," says Ed Smith , the newly installed president of a 238-year-old sporting institution. "Is it disproportionate, should I do something else? Actually, the way things have gone in the last 15 years, I feel that sport really has never been more important, more useful, if that doesn't sound too utilitarian."

There's plenty to unpick in that soundbite from Smith, the former national selector whose latest role in cricket would appear to be rather more ceremonial in nature. After all, the list of his predecessors as MCC president reads like a print-out of Burke's Peerage - among them, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who served two terms in 1949 and 1974. With the greatest respect to the status of Smith's new office, utilitarian principles haven't traditionally seemed like a key criterion at Lord's

And yet, it's hard to imagine many more fascinating years to be at the helm of Marylebone Cricket Club , the modernisation of which has been one of English cricket's subplots for decades. The club's reputation may have been built on exclusivity, but the current remit is to broaden its appeal - and 2026 promises progress on two distinct, but complementary, fronts.

First, there are the implications of the Hundred equity sale . In commanding an astronomical valuation of £295 million, MCC's co-owned franchise, London Spirit , has demonstrated - in stark, financial terms - the central importance of Lord's to the whole edifice of English cricket. Without the history and prestige of its grandest ground, the sport in this country would be significantly diminished.

At the opposite end of the pyramid, meanwhile, there is next year's maiden staging of the Barclays Knight-Stokes Cup , a newly conceived state-schools competition that will culminate in a Finals Day for boy's and girl's teams at Lord's in September, and has already attracted entries from 1,084 teams across 750 schools, or one in five in the country.

Smith served as England's national selector from 2018 to 2021 • Getty Images

Between these two apparent extremes sits Smith, with his remit to be a forward-facing, welcoming ambassador for the club - very much a non-executive, but a potentially crucial executor of MCC's soft power, as it were.

"I don't like the word brand, but there is a brand power to Lord's, and I would love that to be used for good and to widen access to cricket," Smith tells ESPNcricinfo. "I'm very excited to do what I can do, and hopefully we can do a little bit of good in a year."

He pushes back at the suggestion that his role will mainly entail "pressing flesh" with the rich and famous who cross his path in the pavilion and president's box. However, he doesn't entirely dismiss the importance of his hosting role, particularly when it comes to engaging with the tech entrepreneurs who coughed up £145 million for their 49% share in London Spirit, and who are likely to pop along at some stage next summer to savour the spoils of their investment. To give him the credit that his intellectual reputation has earned, he potentially offers a higher-brow level of small talk than some of his forebears.

"Yes, watching cricket at Lord's with very interesting people is one of the things that happens in a president's year," he says. "People love coming to Lord's - its draw has been clear in the partnership with the Tech Titans - so that's not to be underestimated, even though there's more to it than that.

"Having spent a bit of time with some of them over the summer, I think they're keen on winning and growing the franchise, and having some fun too. And there's a fast-tracking potential here for some really exciting innovations, just because of the people involved and their opportunity to have a canvas.

"It's a really exciting partnership, but I'm just keen to get stuck in and do some hard graft behind the scenes, and not just on the major match days."

It's clear, however, that Smith's main passion for the coming year lies at the grassroots end of the club - in particular, making sure that the inaugural Knight-Stokes Cup is as much of a success as it needs to be.

"I come from a family of teachers," he says. "Both my grandfathers were state-school head teachers, and my mum's dad founded a secondary modern school in 1953 outside Bristol. He'd lock his office door and go and roll the cricket square, because he believed you build a school's community and identity through doing things together. Sport is one of, if not the pre-eminent, way of coming together as a community."

He accepts, however, that the world has moved on since the 1950s, and that harking back to times long gone is clearly not the way to resolve the disconnect that has opened up between the nation's summer sport and its largest pools of future fans and players.

"There are all sorts of ways in which teachers' time has become precious," Smith says. "Their roles have become much more regulated, what they do is much more scrutinised by the state. However, the need for them to do lots of different things hasn't gone away, and amid the rise of smartphone addiction and social media, I think this is the moment for us to restate the case for sport in education.

London Spirit was the most sought-after franchise in the Hundred equity sale • ECB/Getty Images

"People being distracted is a commercial driver of a lot of modern life. Sport is a way that we can lose ourselves in play, while also pursuing mastery. Whether you end up being very good or no good at all doesn't really matter. If you're lost in doing something, and the concentration and the absorption that comes with that, then you're probably going to get an awful lot out of it."

Smith has a vested interest in the debate, seeing as his own son and daughter, aged 12 and 9, are budding cricketers whose school was one of the first to sign up for the regional qualifiers.

"It was great to see the excitement that comes from a good idea that's been well launched," he says. "To see that interest and excitement in young peoples' faces at home on that first day was great, and shows what can be done.

"Let's be realistic. No one believes it's the total solution to nurturing, reigniting and elevating cricket in state schools. There need to be other contributions from other perspectives, whether that's the state, whether that's the schools themselves, whether that's counties running their pathways.

"There's lots of different pieces that have to come together if there's going to be a real transformation. But this is a very good contribution, it's a start that everyone at the MCC is really determined to build on, and I'll be doing everything I can to support it this year."

It should be said, there has been a certain degree of revisionism regarding the origins of the Knight-Stokes Cup. From the outset last summer, and in subsequent communications from the club, the project has been framed as an MCC-led initiative when, in fact, the creation of a "national Under-15 state school finals' day for boys and girls" was one of the specific recommendations of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) , whose damning report in 2023 castigated English cricket in general, and MCC in particular, for institutional "sexism, classism and elitism".

Smith doesn't dispute that the club is still playing catch-up in terms of its public image (he unapologetically ducks the thorny issue of Eton-Harrow, stating that it falls outside the remit of his one-year term). He does, however, point out that MCC has long had genuine advocates for state-school cricket among its leadership: most notably, Mark Nicholas, the club chair, and Lord King of Lothbury, his own predecessor as president.

In 2005, those two (along with the former Worcestershire chair Duncan Fearnley) were co-founders of the charity Chance to Shine, which has taken cricket back into hundreds of primary schools in the intervening 20 years, and given a first taste of the sport to literally millions of pupils.

"There's obviously a huge amount more for the game to do, I don't think anyone doubts that," Smith says, "but they've done so much to get cricket bats into the hands of boys and girls at a really young age, and help them fall in love with the game.

"We often talk about sport at the sharp end - what it looks like by the time it's very visible to us, and when it's manifested as elite teams and national teams. But of course, all that relies on what happens beneath the waterline of the iceberg, and the health of the game more generally."

Some of that, Smith adds, was on display at the MCC Foundation's national hubs final in September. It was the fifth such staging of a competition that attracted teams from 164 regional sites across the country, and for whom the prospect of competing at such a prestigious venue was a significant drawcard.

"I attended the finals day at Lord's with my family, and I was partly watching the cricket and partly watching the crowd," he says. "Whether it was a player or a parent, or a sibling, or a supporter, I watched them file out of the ground, and I saw a lot of smiles on a lot of faces. Your expectation is that their love of cricket would be deeper and stronger after that day. That's one of the things that Lord's can do."

Plenty other issues will fall across Smith's desk in the course of his presidency. In particular, there's the juicy prospect of the maiden Hundred auction in March - an event that surely cannot help but whet the appetite of a former England selector? On the contrary, he's keen to be respectful of his designated place within the club structure.