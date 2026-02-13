England, Scotland face must-win contest in cricket's Calcutta Cup at Eden Gardens

Scotland seamer Brad Wheal could not ignore the similarity as the two teams meet in two different sports just a few hours apart with one city connecting them.

While the coincidence is romantic, the stakes are high on the cricket field as for both sides, this is a must-win if qualification to the Super Eight is to remain realistic as they have one win and one loss each in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

Getting one over the neighbours to take one step closer, though, would be special.

"It's a big day for Scottish sport and obviously a massive opportunity for both teams to get a big win going ahead," Wheal said ahead of both teams' third Group C game in Kolkata. "So, yeah, hopefully we can do the job tomorrow."

"It's a massive game for us and a big rivalry. We'd love to get one over one of our neighbours… it'd be great to put one over England."

Scotland have already played two games at Eden Gardens while England will be playing their first • ICC/Getty Images

This head-to-head has recent history even if the two teams don't meet much. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, Scotland surged ahead with the bat in ten overs before rain intervened. Wheal called it "a frustrating game" in which they "got off to a flier with the bat" and believed there was "a decent chance" they could have defended the total. The washout still lingers, particularly with the sense that some felt it was an opportunity missed for Scotland and an escape for England.

Go back further to 2018 and The Grange, where Scotland stunned England in a high-scoring ODI that crackled with atmosphere. Wheal described it as "a good result… obviously a long time ago" but acknowledged that it feeds into what he called "a massive rivalry in all sports". This meeting, he said, is "an amazing opportunity to really go out there and just show everyone what we can do as a team".

An opportunity like this means everything for a side that does not regularly face the game's heavyweights.

"That's the beauty of having this amount of teams at the World Cup," Wheal said. "These teams that don't always get these opportunities to play against the so-called bigger nations have the chance to really show the world what they can do."

He admitted such games carry "a little bit more pressure" because they are rare chances to measure themselves against top-tier opposition. Yet he also pointed to progress that is reducing the gap between Associate teams and Full Members. He was looking forward to taking an "incredibly talented team" like England "head on".

"We approach this game as we do any other game," he said. "We've just got to take this head on and be really brave."

England's players may have more IPL experience and familiarity with Indian conditions, but Scotland have already played twice at Eden Gardens in this tournament and used that time to learn. The task now is to use the advantage the scheduling has given.

There is awareness of the enormity of the occasion, Wheal said, but not panic, and he kept talking about following the processes. Wheal himself is familiar with many of Saturday's opponents - Liam Dawson, for example, is his Hampshire team-mate, while opening batter Michael Jones knows many of the Lancashire boys - but discussions between the two teams on conditions in Kolkata have been "tight-lipped".

"We know most of them quite well, but there's going to be nerves," Wheal admitted, "and we embrace that as sportsmen. Our job is to perform under pressure."