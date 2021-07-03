She bettered Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10273 during the third ODI against England in Worcester

Mithali Raj , the India Test and ODI captain, surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards as the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket on Saturday. Raj, 38, bettered Edwards' tally of 10,273 in the 24th over of the Indian innings in the third ODI in Worcester . She reached the milestone with a four down the ground off quick bowler Nat Sciver. New Zealand's Suzie Bates is third on the list with 7849 runs.

On July 12, 2017, during the league stage of the 11th edition of the ODI World Cup, Raj went past Edwards to become the highest run-getter in women's ODIs . In the same match, against Australia, she became the first batter to cross 6000 runs in the format. Her 57 fifties, two of which came in the last two innings against England in the ongoing multi-format series, are the most by a woman in ODIs.

Raj quit T20I cricket in September 2019 , and is placed at No. 7 on the list of the leading run-scorers in the format, with 2364 runs at an average of 37.52 and strike rate of of 96.33. Harmanpreet Kaur, who succeeded Raj to T20I captaincy, is the only other Indian in the top ten of that chart.

In Tests, her 669 runs from 11 matches at an average of 44.60 are the fourth-most among India Women players and highest among Indians still active in the women's international cricket.

Raj, who completed 22 years as an India cricketer last month, is one win away from becoming the most successful captain in women's ODIs.