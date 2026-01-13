Du Plessis ruled out of rest of SA20 with thumb injury
This is the second major injury blow for JSK after Rossouw was ruled out with a hamstring complaint
Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 2026 season after sustaining a right thumb ligament tear that will require surgery. Donovan Ferreira will take over as JSK's captain while Leus du Plooy, who has played for JSK in the past, will replace du Plessis in the squad.
Against MI Cape Town on Saturday, du Plessis did not come out to bat after injuring his thumb while fielding in the first innings. Chasing 235, JSK rode on half-centuries from James Vince and Dian Forrester, but it was not enough.
JSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed after the match that du Plessis' thumb was in such a bad state that he could not even hold a bat.
"He got his thump jammed in the ground which has done some damage," Fleming said after Saturday's match. "Obviously enough damage not to bat which was [not good], when you are chasing 200 you need your star players to be out there.
"So, to lose him is another factor but we'll take into consideration what happens going forward, we are hoping it's bruising and settles down but I don't think I feel overly optimistic with the amount of injuries we've had so far.
"A bit of a pessimistic view on these things, so I'm hoping for the best but we may have to prepare for other means."
Du Plessis scored 135 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 151.68 in this season. This is the second major injury blow for JSK after Rilee Rossouw had been sidelined from the rest of the season with a hamstring complaint.
JSK are currently third on the points table with three wins from seven matches, on 17 points, behind Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.