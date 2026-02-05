Fergus O'Neill moves to Sydney Sixers amid talk over Victoria future

Seam bowler Fergus O'Neill has signed a two-year deal with Sydney Sixers amid reports he could also be lured from Victoria to New South Wales for state cricket.

O'Neill, 25, moves from Melbourne Renegades where he had come off contract at the end of the recent season, having played just two matches, and has been secured by Sixers during the trade window. Overall he has only played 12 T20s in his career with his credentials being more established in red-ball cricket.

"The Sixers have set the standard in the BBL for a long time, so to be joining a club with that culture and history is really exciting," O'Neill said. "I'm looking forward to working with the coaches and playing alongside a strong bowling group, and hopefully contributing to more success for the team."

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said: "Fergus is a proven performer in domestic cricket and someone we believe has the tools to be highly effective in the T20 format for our club. He's relentless with the ball, brings great professionalism, and will add real strength and depth to our bowling group over the next few seasons."

Sixers, who were runners up in the BBL, will be on the hunt for a new head coach during the off-season following the axing of Greg Shipperd

Meanwhile, Victoria coach Chris Rogers recently addressed the talk over O'Neill's future - first reported by Code Sport - and was hopeful he would remain with the state where he has formed a formidable record to push his name towards Test selection.

"Like all players, he wants to feel valued and I think all parties are working through this to make sure he's playing where he belongs and everyone's happy," Rogers said earlier this week.

"These are things that happen in a player's career, but I know he knows how much we support him and believe in him and hopefully that will all get put to bed soon."