Foot injury rules Shubman Gill out of the fifth T20I against South Africa
Samson replaced Gill while Bumrah and Washington came in for Kuldeep and Rana
India welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah but lost the services of their vice-captain Shubman Gill, who injured his foot in Lucknow. "Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow," a BCCI release said. "After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad."
Bumrah replaced Harshit Rana, which meant Kuldeep Yadav also had to sit out for the sake of batting depth. That opened to door for Washington Sundar to join the XI along with Sanju Samson.
South Africa won the final toss of the tour and elected to chase, which did not make a big difference as India wanted to bat first anyway. Suryakumar Yadav said he didn't expect any dew later in the night, conditions in which he has tended to back his side defending totals.
South Africa brought in George Linde for Anrich Nortje after they played an all-pace attack in Dharamsala. David Miller came in for Tristan Stubbs.
India: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 George Linde, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Corbin Bosch, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman