Yastika Bhatia ruled out of WPL 2026

Bhatia's availability for this season was always in question, given that she had undergone an ACL surgery in October. The WPL had told the franchises before the auction that if any team picked her, they would not be allowed a replacement. Despite that, GG and UP Warriorz (UPW) bid for her, with the former securing her for INR 50 lakh.

"Hope you are going well and hope the recovery is going well for you," GG coach Michael Klinger said in a video posted by the franchise on social media. "Cannot wait to see you back fit and strong and be part of the Gujarat Giants in WPL season 5."

She was ready to shine in orange but fate had other plans.



The Gujarat Giants family sends love and strength to Yastika Bhatia, Wishing her a speedy recovery. See you soon, champ.

This would have been Bhatia's first season with GG. Until now, she had been with Mumbai Indians (MI). Across three seasons for them, she scored 506 runs in 28 games, at an average of 18.74 and a strike rate of 113.45.

During GG's opening match against UPW in Navi Mumbai, Bhatia was seen with the team owners, cheering for her side from the outside. GG went on to win the high-scoring game by ten runs.