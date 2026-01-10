Matches (14)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
T20 World Cup (3)
T20 WC Warm-up (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
News

Yastika Bhatia ruled out of WPL 2026

The WPL had told the franchises before the auction that if any team picked her, they would not be allowed a replacement

ESPNcricinfo staff
Jan 10, 2026, 1:43 PM
Yastika Bhatia gets in the zone, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025, Bengaluru, February 28, 2025

Yastika Bhatia was with Mumbai Indians for the first three seasons  •  BCCI

Gujarat Giants (GG) wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of WPL 2026.
Bhatia's availability for this season was always in question, given that she had undergone an ACL surgery in October. The WPL had told the franchises before the auction that if any team picked her, they would not be allowed a replacement. Despite that, GG and UP Warriorz (UPW) bid for her, with the former securing her for INR 50 lakh.
"Hope you are going well and hope the recovery is going well for you," GG coach Michael Klinger said in a video posted by the franchise on social media. "Cannot wait to see you back fit and strong and be part of the Gujarat Giants in WPL season 5."
This would have been Bhatia's first season with GG. Until now, she had been with Mumbai Indians (MI). Across three seasons for them, she scored 506 runs in 28 games, at an average of 18.74 and a strike rate of 113.45.
During GG's opening match against UPW in Navi Mumbai, Bhatia was seen with the team owners, cheering for her side from the outside. GG went on to win the high-scoring game by ten runs.
GG and UPW are the only sides that haven't qualified for the final in three seasons.
Yastika BhatiaGujarat Giants WomenGG Women vs UPW WomenWomen's Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback