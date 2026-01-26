Harmanpreet and Rohit to receive Padma Shri Award in 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma were among several sportspersons honoured with the Padma Shri, India 's fourth-highest civilian honour. The central government announced a list of 131 awards on Sunday which included the two World Cup winning captains.

Harmanpreet made history last year when she led India to their first world title in women's cricket history. The 36-year-old was playing her fifth ODI World Cup and helped the team overcome a run of three successive defeats to beat Australia in the semi-final and South Africa in the final

"My dad got a call from President House. This year I'm going to get the Padma Shri Award," Harmanpreet said in a Mumbai Indians video. "I think it's a very big moment for me. And I'm happy that, you know, before me my parents got to know,"

Rohit Sharma led India to the men's T20 World Cup title in 2024 • Getty Images

"Many many congratulations to [Rohit] also," Harmanpreet said. "We have seen how, you know, he has been really working hard and I think it's a great moment for him."

Harmanpreet began her international career in March 2009 and attained worldwide acclaim in 2017 when she played one of the great innings in a World Cup game against Australia. She was given the Arjuna Award that year.

"The moment I started playing cricket, I've been dreaming about winning the World Cup and Arjuna Award and then Padma Shri Award, this is a very big achievement for me."