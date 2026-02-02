Hazlewood could miss the early phase of the World Cup, Abbott added as reserve

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Tim David are set to join the squad in Colombo on Tuesday after missing the tour of Pakistan. Australia have a warm-up game against Netherlands on Thursday before their opening match of the tournament against Ireland on February 11.

Hazlewood told ESPNcricinfo last month that he was confident of being ready for the start of Australia's T20 World Cup campaign in Sri Lanka next month after seeing his Ashes wiped out by injury.

Hazlewood was ruled out of the start of the England series with a hamstring strain and then picked up an Achilles problem during his rehab.

But Australia's selectors and medical staff have decided he will remain in Sydney for the time being with selector Tony Dodemaide not putting a timeframe on when he will arrive in Sri Lanka.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka," Dodemaide said. "With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice.

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour."

Australia have already lost Pat Cummins from the T20 World Cup after he "needed more time" to recover from the back injury that saw him miss four of the five Tests against England. Ben Dwarshuis was added to the final 15-man squad. Matthew Short was also dropped from the initial squad and replaced by Matt Renshaw.

Hazlewood's delayed arrival adds to the concerns around the squad. Ellis missed both of Hobart Hurricanes' BBL finals due to a hamstring concern. David has not played since December 26 when he injured his hamstring in the BBL. That was his second hamstring injury in the past eight months after suffering a different strain in the IPL last year. Maxwell was rested from the tour of Pakistan with the management of his previously broken ankle ongoing.

Adam Zampa also only bowled two overs in the final match of Australia's three-game series against Pakistan in Lahore and did not bat due to "groin tightness" but CA stated that it was "precautionary".