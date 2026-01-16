Ian Harvey joins Nepal as bowling consultant ahead of T20 World Cup
Former Australia seamer Ian Harvey has been appointed Nepal men's "bowling consultant coach" ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Harvey will work with fellow Australian Stuart Law, who is currently the head coach of Nepal.
Havey, 53, has coached Gloucestershire, a side he represented as an overseas professional in the past. He played 73 ODIs, picking up 85 wickets to go with 715 runs. He was part of the Australia team that won the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
Harvey made his name as a T20 allrounder with his variations, including the yorker and a collection of slower balls, and hard hitting with the bat down the order.
He brings with him the experience of playing 54 T20s in which he took 52 wickets and scored 1470 runs. In 2003, he became the first century-maker in England's revolutionary Twenty20 Cup. Then in 2007, he was named the Player of the Tournament in the first edition of the Indian Cricket League (ICL).
Nepal will start their T20 World Cup campaign against England on February 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they are scheduled to play all their group games. They played four matches at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and while they did not win a single game, they ran South Africa and Bangladesh close.