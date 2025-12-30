ICC gives 'satisfactory' rating to Eden Gardens pitch for India-South Africa Test

Uneven bounce was a feature of the Kolkata Test right from its first over, and sharp turn became more and more frequent as the match went on. The pitch weaponised both seamers and spinners, with offspinner Simon Harmer and left-arm quick Marco Jansen playing key roles in South Africa's win and India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picking up a five-wicket haul on the first day. Neither team passed 200 even once, and India, chasing a fourth-innings target of 124, were bowled out for 93.