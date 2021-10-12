Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ashleigh Gardner among the others to gain in the latest ICC rankings

Beth Mooney's 36-ball 34 and 43-ball 61 in the two completed T20Is against India in Carrara last week have pushed her to the top of the women's T20I batters' rankings, taking her past Shafali Verma, who had a lean run, aggregating 22 runs in three innings. Australia won the series 2-0, after the first game was washed out, to win the multi-format series 11 points to five.

Mooney, in the squad as a replacement for Rachael Haynes - who had to withdraw because of an injury - topped the scoring chart for the series and climbed to the top, while Smriti Mandhana, who tallied 70 runs for the series, went past Meg Lanning, who also had a poor run of scores, to No. 3.

Among the bowlers, Sophie Molineux climbed 12 spots to No. 9 after picking up three wickets in the series at an economy rate of 5.60, playing a key role in putting the brakes on India's scoring, as they managed just 118 for 9 batting first in the second game and 135 for 6 in reply to Australia's 149 for 5 in the last one.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who topped the wicket-takers' table with five wickets in two innings, rose to No. 12.

Ashleigh Gardner, meanwhile, broke into the top ten, at No. 10, in the allrounders' rankings after picking up four wickets at an economy of 5.63.

On the ODI front, Zimbabwe's Josephine Nkomo made the biggest gains across tables after scoring 164 runs and picking up four wickets in the series against Ireland - she debuted at No. 98 for batters, No. 58 for bowlers and No. 57 for allrounders.