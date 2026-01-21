Mitchell goes past Kohli to become top men's ODI batter in the world
Daryl Mitchell has opened up a large gap with second-placed Virat Kohli after scoring 352 runs, including two centuries, in the ODI series against India
Daryl Mitchell's scores of 131 not out and 137, both at a strike rate of over 100, in the second and third ODIs in the three-match series in India, have pushed him past Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC's men's ODI batters' rankings.
The century which clinched New Zealand's first series win in India, on Sunday, was Mitchell's ninth in ODIs, coming in his 54th innings. That made him the fourth-fastest to the mark after Imam-ul-Haq (48 innings), Hashim Amla (52) and Quinton de Kock (53). His series total (352 runs) is the highest for New Zealand in a three-match rubber and the third-highest of all time, behind Babar Azam (360 against West Indies in 2016) and Shubman Gill (360 against New Zealand in 2023).
Kohli, who recorded scores of 93, 23 and 124 in the series, had gone past Rohit Sharma to the top spot just the previous week, but slipped from the perch after the mediocre score in the second ODI. Last week, Kohli had 785 rating points to Mitchell's 784. The difference is now huge: Mitchell is at 845 and Kohli 795.
This is Mitchell's second time at the top of the ODI batters' table. His previous spell only lasted three days last November before he was overtaken by Rohit.
Behind them on the table are Ibrahim Zadran (764 points), Rohit (757) and Gill (723). Some way behind them, rising from No. 36 to No. 20, is Glenn Phillips, who scored 106 off 88 balls in that third ODI and put together a 219-run stand with Mitchell for the fourth wicket to set up New Zealand's 41-run win.