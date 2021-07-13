West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor has reclaimed the No.1 spot among batters as well as allrounders in ODI cricket following her dominant performances against Pakistan. Taylor (766 rating points) displaced India's Mithali Raj (762) from the top among batters. The last time Taylor had topped the batting rankings was in November 2014.
In addition to gaining two places to be the No.1-ranked allrounder, too, replacing Australia's Ellyse Perry, Taylor also moved up from 19th spot to 16th among bowlers.
Taylor led the way for West Indies both with bat and ball in the first ODI against Pakistan in Coolidge, picking up 3 for 29 and scoring an unbeaten 105 - her sixth century in the format. All other West Indies batters have a combined five hundreds in ODI cricket.
In the second ODI at the same venue, she gave away only 18 runs in her six overs and didn't get a chance to bat in West Indies' chase of 121.
Deandra Dottin, who returned to ODI cricket after more than two years, re-entered the rankings at 28th place among batters and 47th among allrounders. Offspinner Anisa Mohammed moved up two places to be ranked 26th while seamer Shamilia Connell jumped up four places to occupy the 39th place among bowlers.
For Pakistan, Nida Dar gained three places to be ranked 29th and Diana Baig moved up one place to be 32nd among the bowlers.
Sciver in top ten among T20I batters
England allrounder Nat Sciver broke into the top ten among batters, jumping up two places from No.11, after smashing a 27-ball 55 in the hosts' 18-run DLS win over India in the T20I series opener in Northampton. She is now joint-ninth along with Scotland's Kathryn Bryce.
India allrounder Deepti Sharma, meanwhile, advanced two places up to 37th among batters following her unbeaten 24 in the second T20I. India's teenage sensation Shafali Verma continues to lead the batting rankings, with 773 points.
On the bowling front, legspinner Poonam Yadav jumped up five places to seventh while seamer Shikha Pandey leapt up from 35th to 27th.
