Kohli displaces Rohit to rise to No. 1 in men's ODI batting rankings
Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith rose in the Test rankings after Australia's 4-1 Ashes win
Virat Kohli has replaced Rohit Sharma as the top-ranked batter in men's ODIs on the ICC table after his 91-ball 93 led India's chase to top New Zealand's 300 in the first ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Sunday.
With the latest update, Kohli has achieved the top spot on the table for the 11th time. His recent run has been spectacular. Prior to the Player-of-the-Match-winning performance in Vadodara, he had a sequence of 74*, 135, 102 and 65* in his last four ODIs, the only format he is still active in internationally.
As for Rohit, he has not only conceded the top spot, but has also slipped two spots to No. 3 after scoring just 26 in the opening ODI. Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored with 84 in 71 balls for New Zealand in that game, has moved up to No. 2 from No. 3. But those spots could change with one standout innings: Kohli has 785 points, Mitchell 784, and Rohit 775.
KL Rahul is the other batter to make a move up the table, going from No. 12 to No. 11 after scoring 29 not out in 21 deliveries in Vadodara.
Travis Head, Steven Smith rise in Test rankings
The Ashes series is over, and Travis Head, who topped the run-scorers' charts with 629 runs, and Steven Smith, who finished with a flourish with 138 in the finale at the SCG, have moved up in the latest rankings update for Test cricket.
Head is now up at No. 3 and Smith at No. 4. Joe Root, who had 400 runs in the series, and Harry Brook, who had 358, are in the top two positions. Their team-mate Jacob Bethell, who hit 154 in the second innings at SCG, rose a remarkable 25 places to 52nd.
Mitchell Starc was the standout bowler in the series, finishing with 31 wickets and the Player-of-the-Series award. His numbers took him up six spots from ninth to third on the Test bowlers' table.
Scott Boland's 20 wickets in the series, meanwhile, helped him hold on to the seventh position, the same as where he was at the start of the series.
In men's T20Is, Wanindu Hasaranga's five wickets in the three-match series at home against Pakistan has moved him up three places to second among the bowlers, while Sahibzada Farhan gained among batters, going from sixth to fifth, after scoring 51 in the first game.