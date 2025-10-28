Ashleigh Gardner ranked in top three among ODI batters, bowlers and allrounders
She's now the No. 1 allrounder, the No. 2 batter and No. 3 bowler in the ICC rankings
Ashleigh Gardner's storming Women's World Cup 2025 has put her at a level seldom, if ever, attained by any allrounder, of any gender, in any format, in the history of the sport. She sits, following the latest update to the ICC rankings, among the top three batters, bowlers and allrounders in Women's ODIs.
Gardner has been one of the most important drivers of Australia's unbeaten run in the tournament so far, scoring 265 runs at an average of 88.33 and a strike rate of 128.01, and taking seven wickets with her offspin at 30.00. Four visits to the crease have brought her two hundreds, both coming in tense situations.
When she walked in against New Zealand, Australia were 113 for 4, which soon became 128 for 5. She smashed 115 off 83 balls to lead them to a total of 326.
Then, in a chase of 245 against England, Gardner entered with Australia 86 for 4. She scored an unbeaten 104, off just 73 balls, and put on an unbroken 180 with Annabel Sutherland to clinch victory with a whopping 57 balls to spare.
Those knocks have propelled Gardner up six slots, from No. 8 to No. 2, in the latest update of the ICC's ODI rankings, with only India's Smriti Mandhana above her. Gardner has, meanwhile, kept hold of her top spot among allrounders and the No. 3 spot among bowlers.
England's Sophie Ecclestone sits on top of the bowlers' chart with Australia legspinner Alana King, who took a World-Cup-record 7 for 18 against South Africa, in a career-best second place, having shot up five spots.