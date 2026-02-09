No penalty for Bangladesh over T20 World Cup issue, says ICC

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in a statement. "It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact.

"The ICC's approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment.

"As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements. This reflects confidence in Bangladesh's capability as a host and reinforces the ICC's commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country.

"The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity."

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup after their government refused permission for them to travel and play in India. The BCB pushed for Bangladesh's matches to be relocated to Sri Lanka, but the ICC Board voted against that and instead replaced them. The situation arose after the BCCI removed Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL for unspecified reasons but against the backdrop of deteriorating political ties between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's ouster gained more significance after the Pakistan government said its team would play in the T20 World Cup but would boycott the group fixture against India on February 15 in Colombo, and linked the decision to Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament. Some form of redress for the BCB was central to the PCB's subsequent discussions with the ICC around their boycott.

On Sunday, the ICC's deputy chair Imran Khawaja met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Aminul Islam in Lahore. According to the PCB, a decision on their boycott is expected soon , but the BCB's situation has been addressed.