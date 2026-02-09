No penalty for Bangladesh over T20 World Cup issue, says ICC
The ICC statement comes amid talks with the PCB to resolve Pakistan's boycott of their group match against India at the T20 World Cup
The ICC has said Bangladesh will not be punished for their refusal to play their 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, due to which they were excluded from the tournament. Bangladesh will also be awarded an ICC event prior to the 2031 men's ODI World Cup, for which they are co-hosts with India.
"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in a statement. "It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact.
"The ICC's approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment.
"As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements. This reflects confidence in Bangladesh's capability as a host and reinforces the ICC's commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country.
"The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity."
Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup after their government refused permission for them to travel and play in India. The BCB pushed for Bangladesh's matches to be relocated to Sri Lanka, but the ICC Board voted against that and instead replaced them. The situation arose after the BCCI removed Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL for unspecified reasons but against the backdrop of deteriorating political ties between India and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's ouster gained more significance after the Pakistan government said its team would play in the T20 World Cup but would boycott the group fixture against India on February 15 in Colombo, and linked the decision to Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament. Some form of redress for the BCB was central to the PCB's subsequent discussions with the ICC around their boycott.
On Sunday, the ICC's deputy chair Imran Khawaja met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Aminul Islam in Lahore. According to the PCB, a decision on their boycott is expected soon, but the BCB's situation has been addressed.
The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said Bangladesh's absence from the event was "regrettable" and that it did not alter "the ICC's enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened. Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions."