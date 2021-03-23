Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after subluxating - partially dislocating - his left shoulder when fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune.

Iyer picked up the injury in the eighth over of England's chase, when he dived at extra cover to prevent a boundary, and was ruled out of the rest of the match along with Rohit Sharma, who had been hit on the elbow while batting. Sharma's injury wasn't deemed serious enough to require scans.

Iyer's injury will leave the Delhi Capitals sweating too, as the IPL will start soon after the ongoing ODI series, on April 9, and Iyer is their captain. It can take weeks - even a surgery in certain cases - to recover from such an injury. The difference between subluxation and a complete dislocation is that in case of a subluxation, the two bones that form a joint are still in contact with each other.

There were two other injuries during the Pune ODI, with England batsman Sam Billings hurting his collar bone when diving at the boundary and captain Eoin Morgan splitting a webbing in his right hand when stopping a crisp cover-drive from Hardik Pandya. Both men went on to bat during the chase.