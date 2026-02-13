Hardik: 'We'd like a little flatter wickets'

"In both the wickets, I feel it was a bit different from what we expected to happen," Kishan said at the press conference. "And today, looking at the death overs, when we were not able to regularly hit big sixes, I think we need to also give credit to Namibia bowlers because they were bang on with their yorkers, they were bang on with their slower ones."

Kishan only saw a lesson in having to adapt in the first two matches. "So yeah, it was a good learning," Kishan said. "Maybe if some other team is doing the same thing, maybe we can use the crease more or we can do something different, which can irritate the bowler. So it was a good learning in this game and especially I think it was not about our batters not being able to hit sixes, but it was more of them bowling very well in the death overs."