Hardik: 'We'd like a little flatter wickets'
Kishan agreed with Pandya in Delhi but also credited the Namibia bowlers even though India put on 209 for their biggest win by runs at T20 World Cups
India allrounder Hardik Pandya has said India will like to play on flatter pitches after they have had to adjust their sights in their first two matches of the T20 World Cup. India have still sealed comprehensive wins, but they have had to play a tempo of T20 cricket that is below what they have become known for.
It says a lot that they still got 209 against Namibia, which set up their biggest win in T20 World Cups.
"Two back-to-back pitches haven't been batting-friendly," Pandya said when receiving his Player-of-the-Match award. "Wicket was holding a bit today. You just adapt and let your skill-set work. We'd like a little more flatter wickets."
While Ishan Kishan was batting, the pitch looked like a belter, but he did agree with Pandya that it "wasn't that easy" and it wasn't quite the kind of pitch they have been accustomed to in the run-up to the tournament. However, he was also quick to credit the Namibia bowlers for the slowdown in the second half of the innings, when India scored 89 runs after putting on 120 in the first 10. At the end, India also suffered a collapse of 5 for 4.
"In both the wickets, I feel it was a bit different from what we expected to happen," Kishan said at the press conference. "And today, looking at the death overs, when we were not able to regularly hit big sixes, I think we need to also give credit to Namibia bowlers because they were bang on with their yorkers, they were bang on with their slower ones."
Kishan only saw a lesson in having to adapt in the first two matches. "So yeah, it was a good learning," Kishan said. "Maybe if some other team is doing the same thing, maybe we can use the crease more or we can do something different, which can irritate the bowler. So it was a good learning in this game and especially I think it was not about our batters not being able to hit sixes, but it was more of them bowling very well in the death overs."