India bring in Harshit Rana for final New Zealand Test

Named among three uncapped players in India's 18-member Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (November 2024 to January 2025), Rana was among the reserves for the first two Tests against New Zealand even though he had played just nine first-class games at that stage. Last week, he was released from the squad to play in the third round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he starred with bat and ball in Delhi's first win of the season.