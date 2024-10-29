India bring in Harshit Rana for final New Zealand Test

Harshit Rana, the Delhi fast bowler, has been called up for India's third and final Test against New Zealand, to be played in Mumbai from November 1. It's unclear at this stage if he has been added as an injury cover - there is no update on any fresh injuries, especially to the fast bowlers - or as a main squad member.
Named among three uncapped players in India's 18-member Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (November 2024 to January 2025), Rana was among the reserves for the first two Tests against New Zealand even though he had played just nine first-class games at that stage. Last week, he was released from the squad to play in the third round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he starred with bat and ball in Delhi's first win of the season.
Rana picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Assam on his way to seven wickets for the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while also hitting a quick 59 from No. 8 in Delhi's first innings.
Having been handed a fast-bowling contract by the national selection panel, headed by Ajit Agarkar, earlier this year, Rana has had a solid start to the new domestic first-class season with two four-wicket hauls in the Duleep Trophy. Prior to that, he had been impressive for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their IPL 2024 title run, with 19 wickets in 11 bowling innings at an average of 20.15 and economy rate of 9.08.
In June, Rana earned a maiden national call-up during for the T20Is in Zimbabwe. He was also part of the ODI squad that toured Sri Lanka and was more recently in India's T20I squad that swept Bangladesh 3-0. He hasn't got his national cap yet, though.
Mentored in the IPL by current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant Abhishek Nayar, Rana is known for his lively pace and the ability to move the ball late.