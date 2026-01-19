Stats - Mitchell's high as NZ complete their ODI set

352 Runs that Runs that Daryl Mitchell scored in the three ODIs against India. These are the third-most by a batter in a three-match ODI series, behind the 360 runs by Babar Azam against West Indies in 2016, and Shubman Gill against New Zealand in 2023.

Mitchell's 352 runs are also the fourth-most for New Zealand in a bilateral ODI series, and the most in a three-match series for them, surpassing Martin Guptill's 330 against England in 2013.

4 Number of 130-plus scores for Mitchell in ODIs, the joint-most by any batter Number of 130-plus scores for Mitchell in ODIs, the joint-most by any batter for New Zealand , alongside Guptill. All four of those knocks have come against India , the most by any batter against them, going past Sanath Jayasuriya (3).

4 All four ODI hundreds by Mitchell against India have come in India. Only AB de Villiers (5) has more ODI hundreds All four ODI hundreds by Mitchell against India have come in India. Only AB de Villiers (5) has more ODI hundreds against India in India . All four centuries by Mitchell have come in his previous five ODI innings in India, with a score of 80 in between, making him the first batter to have five successive fifty-plus scores against India in India.

54 Innings that Mitchell needed to score nine hundreds in ODIs. Only three men took fewer innings to score their ninth ODI ton: Imam-ul-Haq (48), Hashim Amla (52), and Quinton de Kock (53).

219 Fourth-wicket partnership between Mitchell and Fourth-wicket partnership between Mitchell and Glenn Phillips . It is the second-highest for New Zealand for any wicket against India in ODIs, behind the unbeaten 221-run stand by Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in Auckland in 2022, also for the fourth wicket.

1 New Zealand registered their maiden bilateral men's ODI series win against India in India after losing on each of their previous seven attempts. Thus, they have won a bilateral series in this format in all 13 countries in which they have competed.

67.62 Difference in average ODI caps per player for New Zealand and India coming into this series. It is the sixth-biggest for any men's ODI bilateral featuring three or more completed matches.

Before the series, there were a total of 1256 ODI caps between the 13 players whom India eventually fielded in this series, while New Zealand's figures read 348 matches among the 12 players, including two debutants, who played.

The difference in terms of runs (average ODI runs per player) between India and New Zealand's squads before the series began was 2125.58, the second-biggest for any ODI bilateral series, behind the 2609.34 during England's home series win against India in 2007. India's recent series defeat in Australia, in October 2025, ranks third on the same list (2032.51).

New Zealand's bowling was also short of experience coming into this series, with none of its players having 50-plus ODI wickets. Their most experienced bowler heading into the series was Michael Bracewell, with 37 wickets.

7-1 India 's win-loss record in men's ODIs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India won all seven matches they played at this venue before Sunday's defeat.

7 Hundreds for Kohli against New Zealand in ODIs are the Hundreds for Kohli against New Zealand in ODIs are the most by any batter , going past Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag, who have six each.

124 Kohli's score in the chase in Indore, his highest while batting second in ODIs to Kohli's score in the chase in Indore, his highest while batting second in ODIs to end up on the losing side . It is only Kohli's ninth hundred which came in a losing side in ODIs, and the fifth in a chase.

35 Venues where Kohli has scored an ODI hundred, adding Indore to that list on Sunday. These are the most venues where a batter has an ODI hundred, going past Tendulkar, who has scored at 34 different venues.