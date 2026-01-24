Mhatre, Ambrish take India to big win; Parmar seals Japan's first World Cup triumph

India 130 for 3 (Mhatre 53, Sooryavanshi 40, Sanjay 1-22) beat New Zealand 135 (Samson 37*, Ambrish 4-29, Patel 3-23) by seven wickets (DLS method)

RS Ambrish 's four-wicket haul and captain Ayush Mhatre 's rapid 53 helped India beat New Zealand in the final group stage fixture of the Under-19 World Cup, taking them to the top of Group B with an unbeaten record after three matches. After electing to field, India quickly had New Zealand in trouble in the powerplay: Ambrish took out Hugo Bogue and Aryan Mann, while Henil Patel had Aryan Mann nicking behind, to leave New Zealand reeling at 17 for 3 when the rain arrived.

After a stop-and-start delay, the innings was reduced to 37 overs. Still, New Zealand did not last the distance. They were reduce to 22 for 5, then 69 for 7. It was only a 53-run partnership for the eighth wicket, between Callum Samson (37*) and Selwin Sanjay (28), that provided late resistance for their side. After Sanjay was dismissed, the last of Ambrish's four victims, Henil returned to clean up the tail.

In response, India opener Aaraon George fell in the second over. Once Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were at the crease, however, they changed gears to smash 76 runs in just 6.3 overs. Sooryavanshi hit two fours and three sixes during his 23-ball 40, before a stunning catch by Mason Clarke at mid-off sent him back.

Mhatre ensured there were no further hiccups in the small chase: he smashed six sixes, along with two fours, to kill the chase and bring up his half-century off just 24 balls. He was taken out by Sanjay, but just a few overs later, Vedant Trivedi knocked off the winning runs, sealing a win for India.

Nihar Parmar hit an unbeaten fifty in Japan's chase • ICC/Getty Images

Japan 136 for 1 (Parmar 53*, Waugh 47) beat Tanzania 131 (Hugo 55, Parmar 4-30, Pol 3-23) by nine wickets

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, opener Acrey Hugo gave Tanzania a steady start. He lost his partner Karim Kiseto in the second over, but forged a 79-run partnership with Ayaan Sharrif. Hugo's 55 and Shariff's 40 would end up being the highest scores of the innings. They fell at 81 for 2, and 118 for 3 respectively. From there, Tanzania collapsed, losing their last seven wickets for just 13 runs. Nikhil Pol's 3 for 23 complemented Parmar as they ran through Tanzania's middle order.

In response, Japan were steady at the top: Parmar and Taylor Waugh stitched a 122-run partnership for the opening wicket, batting out 27 overs to almost single-handedly take Japan to a historic win. Waugh was eventually run out just short of a half-century, on 47, but No. 3 Hugo Tani-Kelly walked out and hit a four, then a six, in quick succession to finish the contest.