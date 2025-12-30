Shafali, Renuka close in on top five in ICC T20I rankings
Shafali has advanced four places among batters whereas Renuka went up eight spots on the bowlers' charts
India's opening batter Shafali Verma and swing bowler Renuka Singh have moved up to sixth spots in the ICC's T20I batting and bowling rankings respectively.
Shafali is the leading scorer in the ongoing bilateral series against Sri Lanka by a distance, her 236 runs nearly twice as many as second-highest scorer Smriti Mandhana's 120. Renuka is also the leading wicket-taker, her four wickets level with team-mates Deepti Sharma, Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani.
Shafali went up four places with back-to-back scores of 69*, 79* and 79 in the second, third and fourth T20Is. Renuka, meanwhile, climbed eight places to reach the joint-sixth position along with South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba, particularly through her 4 for 21 in the third game of the series. Deepti leads the bowlers' rankings after taking that position last week. Both Shafali and Renuka have also bagged one Player-of-the-Match award each in the series that India lead 4-0, with the last match scheduled for Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.
If India win on Tuesday, this will be their third 5-0 series win in T20Is. They won by that scoreline in the West Indies in 2019 and in Bangladesh last year. Sri Lanka have, however, never before lost a T20I series 5-0.