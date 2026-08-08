Injured Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series

Cricinfo has learned that Sai Sudharsan had a toe stress fracture recently and headed to the CoE immediately after returning from the India A tour of Sri Lanka in July, where had scores of 132, 7*, 168 and 25*. When the selectors included him in the Test squad initially, it was with the understanding that Sai Sudharsan would recover in time for the first Test which starts in Galle on August 15. However, he could not recover in time as he was unable to sprint at full pace even when he was on the mend.