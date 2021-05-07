"Things have been very tough for India...and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this," they said

India captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have donated INR 2 crore (US$ 270,000 approx.) towards a fundraising campaign to aid India's Covid-19 relief.

"Things have been very tough for India, as we fight the pandemic, and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this," Kohli and Sharma said in a video posted on their social-media channels. "We are grateful to all the people who have been fighting for us day and night. Their dedication is appreciated.

"But, now, they need our support and we must stand by their side. So, Anushka and I have started a fundraiser on Ketto, with the funds going towards ACT Grants. And we request you all to join this initiative and donate. Every little bit makes a difference.

"To our family, friends, and fans, this is a time to stand shoulder to shoulder. We will overcome this together. We can win this battle if we are in it together. Stay safe. Jai Hind."

The campaign, aimed at raising a total of INR 7 crore (US$ 950,000 approx.), was launched on Friday on the platform Ketto in association with the NGO, United Way of Bengaluru, with the beneficiary being ACT Grants, which, according to its website is a "social change movement for the start-up ecosystem in India".

"Having strong voices like Anushka and Virat help drive fundraising efforts will go a long way towards helping us realise this goal," PTI quoted Gayatri Yadav, spokesperson ACT Grants, as saying. "On behalf of India's startup ecosystem, ACT Grants is truly grateful to have them join this mission."

On Sunday, Kohli had said his IPL side, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, would offer financial assistance to prop up India's "healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support". The team was also due to wear a "special" blue jersey in one of their matches to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. However, a spike in coronavirus-positive cases across several franchises in the tournament led to the postponement of the 2021 season indefinitely.