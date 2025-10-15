India fined for slow over rate against Australia

There was no need for a formal hearing with the match referee after Harmanpreet pled guilty to the charges levied by the match officials and the proposed sanction. India were fined 5% of their match fees.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5% for every over they fail to bowl within the allotted time to complete the innings. India are presently fourth in the points table, having won their first two games in the league stage of the World Cup before losing to South Africa and Australia. Their next fixture is against England in Indore on Sunday.