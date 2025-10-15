Matches (25)
News

India fined for slow over rate against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur's team was an over short of the rate during the defeat to Australia

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Oct-2025 • 16 hrs ago
A dejected Harmanpreet Kaur walks off after India suffered a second-straight defeat, India vs Australia, Women's ODI World Cup, Visakhapatnam, October 12, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur walks off after the defeat to Australia  •  Getty Images

India have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their Women's World Cup match against Australia on October 12.
Harmanpreet Kaur's team was found to be one over short of the target after allowances had been made during their unsuccessful defence of 330 in Visakhapatnam. Australia won by three wickets and with six balls to spare.
There was no need for a formal hearing with the match referee after Harmanpreet pled guilty to the charges levied by the match officials and the proposed sanction. India were fined 5% of their match fees.
According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5% for every over they fail to bowl within the allotted time to complete the innings. India are presently fourth in the points table, having won their first two games in the league stage of the World Cup before losing to South Africa and Australia. Their next fixture is against England in Indore on Sunday.
India WomenIND Women vs AUS WomenICC Women's World Cup

