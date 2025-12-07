Umran is worried about his body, but won't compromise on his speed

Umran Malik will not compromise on his speed. It's his "identity" and his "natural ability", and though he is on a comeback trail after over a year out with injuries - a hip issue the last - he will keep bowling as fast as he can since it's a point of difference between him and other quicks in the country.

"Every fast bowler in the world knows that injuries are going to be a part of his career. But speed is my natural aspect. How can I compromise with that? Speed is my biggest strength, and I want to continue to maintain that strength," Malik told ESPNcricinfo on the sidelines of Jammu and Kashmir 's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad in Kolkata on December 4.

"You can't bowl at 150(kph) straight away. You reach that speed gradually. I don't want to show my speed to anyone, but I want to show my wickets. But it is also that after ten years [of bowling at a competitive level], I want to bowl at 140 [from 150] and not come down to a speed of 130 from 150."

Before turning out in the latest edition of the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments, Malik had last played in in March 2024 in the IPL that year, for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Mumbai Indians (MI). He was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025 but could not play a single match.

Coming back from a serious injury takes a toll on the body as well as on the mind, and Malik's focus has changed a bit now.

"After spending time at NCA [BCCI's Centre of Excellence] and talking to many experts, I have started to understand my body better," he said. "I now know what things need to be managed better if I want to avoid injury."

"I know that for many Indian fast bowlers, it is not that difficult to be part the IPL. It's probably easy for me too, but I'm not just thinking of taking part in the tournament," he said. "Money is not a concern. The first and last thing is that my fitness and form should be such that I play every match for the team and take wickets. If I can't do this, then what will be my value as a player?

"I will work as hard as I have to. I will learn where I make mistakes. I will take care of myself and want to make my comeback memorable."

Those who have watched him bowl this season have found a slightly different Malik, who has maintained his speeds while also appearing to bowl within himself a bit.