India's bowlers show off their long game on classical pitch

This was the classic first-day Indian pitch. A small window of help for the seamers at the start, and bits of encouragement for the spinners to keep coming back for another ball, another over, another spell. But the batters could trust their defence, and feel fairly secure if they had spent a bit of time at the crease.

This was a pitch where converting starts felt like A: a meaningful phrase, and B: a reasonable expectation. And yet, six South African batters fell for scores between 13 and 49.

It's natural temptation, while looking at such a scorecard and watching some of the dismissals -- two batters caught at mid-off while looking to clear that fielder -- to conclude that the batters threw away promising starts and only had themselves to blame.

That scorecard and those dismissals, however, were also products of relentless excellence from an India attack of high quality and depth. For over after over, hour after hour, they gave South Africa only so much, and as avoidable as some of the dismissals looked, they didn't come about from rash shots as much as errors committed by humans under pressure.

This wasn't the pressure of survival that batters faced in Kolkata. It wasn't the pressure of slow, low pitches that cut off scoring options. It was the incremental pressure of spending time in the middle, surviving good bowling, getting through good spells, and even scoring runs, but somehow not feeling like you're getting ahead in the game.

India have done this many times to visiting teams over many years, but not so much in recent months. For at least a year now, India have not bowled in these sorts of conditions at home, against strong opposition.

And finally, here it was, at 1-0 down in a two-Test series, with the toss lost and the opposition probably getting the best batting conditions of the match. This was India's attack reminding viewers of its greatest strength: not just high levels of skill, but the ability to execute skills at a high level, with exacting control over long periods, as a collective.

Aiden Markram was Jasprit Bumrah only wicket despite him exerting tight control on South Africa's batters • BCCI

On days like this, reward doesn't always come in explicable ways. Jasprit Bumrah had bowled as good a new-ball spell as you can hope to see in these conditions, inducing nine false shots and conceding just seven runs in six overs, without reward and with one chance dropped in the slips. When he finally broke South Africa's opening stand at 82, he did it with a ball that didn't seem to do much at all; Aiden Markram seemed to play ever so slightly down the wrong line, and inside-edged his drive onto the stumps.

For most of the second session, India bowled with a grim sense of purpose, looking to make the most of a little bit of help. The spinners extracted bounce from the red-soil surface, and the seamers were beginning to get a vague hint of reverse. But the bounce also encouraged the batters to use their feet and hit over the top, and the ball was coming on nicely enough for them to find the boundary by transferring their weight into checked drives and pushes and placing them into gaps.

And yet, India went at under three an over through the session despite taking just one wicket, despite Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs going to lunch having put on 74.

Hard Test cricket involving deep, skillful attacks can be like this. Batters can get in and build partnerships without moving the game through any great distance or at any great speed. This is the long game.

And if you're batting on 41 in these circumstances, and you see a ball that looks vaguely hittable, when mid-off is up saving the single, you can end up doing what Bavuma did in the third over after lunch, off Ravindra Jadeja. This was a bowler who had conceded just 21 in his first nine overs, and here was a ball that seemed to be right in the slot. Why wouldn't you go after it?

"I think we kept pressure on for long periods of time," India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said after the day's play. "And when scoring's not that easy, when you can only really score off bad balls, it sort of adds pressure onto the batting units. And maybe that's the reason for guys getting in and no one getting a big score yet."

The other reason was that India have at least two bowlers who don't need a lot of help from the conditions to be a constant threat. Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets on a flat first-day wicket • BCCI

Kuldeep's dismissal of Stubbs was probably the highlight of the day, coming off a brilliantly conceived delivery, the first of a new spell. On Indian pitches with lower bounce, Kuldeep attacks the stumps relentlessly . On this surface, though, Kuldeep often hit the sticker of the bat when batters defended him off the front foot. This bounce broadened the possibilities of dismissal, bringing the right-handers' outside edge into play.

Stubbs tends to stride forward down the line of leg stump regardless of the line of the ball, with his front leg seldom going across to the off side. From this position, he relies on his reach, hands and head position to do a lot of work.

So Kuldeep dangled the ball wide of off stump, well outside Stubbs' eyeline, and drew his hands fatally towards the ball. It turned a little less than Stubbs probably expected, and KL Rahul caught it at slip. Stubbs was on 49; did the possibility of a pushed single to get to fifty play a role in the dismissal?

"No, not at all," Stubbs said. "To be honest, I've faced him quite a few times on his first ball [of a spell], and that was I think the best one he's bowled. From my angle, it sort of beat me in the drift.

"That's sort of why my hands got away … On a day-one wicket, that's probably how he's trying to get you out, but for him to bowl that first ball of his, coming back, I thought it was quite impressive."

A spinner needs to be able to beat batters in the air, as Kuldeep did with his drift away from Stubbs, to be able to threaten wickets constantly on normal day-one pitches. It helps if he can get the ball to turn sharply too, as Kuldeep did with the one that dismissed Ryan Rickelton at the start of the second session, inviting the drive, beating the batter with dip and turn, and finding the edge to the keeper.

And Kuldeep has done these things many times when he's bowled on flat or flat-ish surfaces, whether it be his four-for on debut in Dharamsala in 2017, the first-day five-for against England at the same venue last year, or his eight-wicket match haul against West Indies on a slow, low Delhi pitch last month.

Ravindra Jadeja drew a false shot from a vigilant Temba Bavuma • Associated Press

"We know Kuldeep's strike rate is phenomenal as it is," ten Doeschate said. "He's a wicket-taker and that's why we're picking him … But maybe the fact that he sort of gets overspin, and with the red soil and a little bit more pace in the wicket, maybe it was slightly more effective in the conditions today.

"I think later on the fingerspinners are going to come into it. But certainly in terms of strategy and how we wanted to set up the first day, it's a real bonus for him to pick up three wickets and get us a foothold in the game."

A foothold, but there's a long way to go, though India must count themselves in a good position with South Africa 247 for 6. Their anxiety about toss advantage, which has often led them to be suspicious of traditional home pitches, isn't entirely unfounded; if this pitch begins breaking up early on day two, India will start their first innings in very different conditions.

"I don't think there was any evidence to suggest that it's deteriorating quite yet," ten Doeschate said, when asked how the pitch evolved through day one, and what they expect over the next couple of days. "I thought it played really nicely, particularly with the seam bowlers, it didn't look like they could extract much from length or back of a length. So hopefully it stays in this sort of shape for at least an even amount of period for both teams to sort of cash in on the first-innings scores.

"There's some footmarks and some tiny ball marks, but nothing to suggest it's dry or cracking at the top. So fingers crossed that it lasts and plays well for the next few days."

India's efforts with the ball on day one could be making their team management wonder if these pitches may not, after all, suit them better than surfaces like Kolkata's that weaponise the opposition's bowlers too.

"It's a really tough one," ten Doeschate said. "And my personal point of view is that the wicket very rarely determines who wins the game. If we'd played better in Kolkata, I feel we could have won the Test on that surface.

"But having said that, you've got to introspect and look at recent results. I think these sort of wickets maybe suit us a little bit better. You've got to be prepared to fight really hard and this game is going to go deep. And the only thing I would say is maybe the toss becomes even more important in these conditions.

"So if you are going to be prepared to lose the toss, you have to put on a display like that today and really fight for every run. Make sure you stay in the game. And at some point the pressure is going to come. It's just going to come later in this game.

"But that's a very fair question. And yeah, the template for us is probably closer to this than, you know, playing on some of the wickets we have played on."