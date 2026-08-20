India's tour of Bangladesh could be postponed yet again

BCB president Tamim Iqbal has hinted that India's tour of Bangladesh scheduled early next month could be postponed yet again as both the BCCI and the BCB are "in discussions" about the tour.

Now, with just two weeks left for the scheduled first ODI (September 3), there are speculations that the dates could be changed again.

At a press conference in Dhaka, Tamim announced an age-group tournament, the Game Development Trophy. The board also released the tournament schedule, with all matches to be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium from August 28 to September 9.

When asked whether this tournament meant India were not coming, Tamim said there could be a slight change in the schedule. "Both boards remain in discussion about the India series," he said. "The dates may be shifted here or there. This tournament is being held in Mirpur but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly."

Following the BCB's announcement of the tour in January, the relationship between the two boards reached the nadir when the Kolkata Knight Riders withdrew Mustafizur Rahman from this season's IPL. Following that, the Aminul Islam-led BCB refused to send the team to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.